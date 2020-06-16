African+countries+call+for+a+UNHRC+debate+on+racism+and+police+violence

African countries called on the U.N. Human Rights Council to organize an urgent debate on racism and police violence.It coincided with protests around the world following the assassination of George Floyd in the US.People's Republic of Burkina has sent a letter to 54 African countries calling for an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The ambassador of Burkina Faso (People's Republic of Burkina) is the coordinator for human rights questiosn to the United Nations in Geneva.

They have pointed out that racism based human rights violations as well as police violence against people of African descent should be discussed.The letter, addressed to the President of the Human Rights Council, Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger of Austria, requests that this debate take place next week, at the resumption of the 43rd session of the Council, interrupted in March due to the COVID-19 epidemic