A+person+killed+in+a+train+accident+

A person was killed when he was hit by a moving train.



The deceased has been identified as a 52 year old employee of the Galnewa Pradeshiya Sabha.



This accident occurred while returning home from after completing his daily work.



Our correspondent stated that the train staff had taken the body to the Moragollagama railway station after the accident



The post mortem will be conducted at the Galnewa Regional Hospital today (13) and the Galnewa Police are conducting further investigations.