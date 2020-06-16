Two+million+rupee+bail+for+suspects+who+threatened+a+doctor+and+staff

Two persons who had threatened a doctor and staff at the Madampe local hospital have been released on bail of 2 million rupees each.
This was when the suspects were produced before Chilaw District Judge Manjula Ratnayake.
The suspects had made threatened a doctor and staff on the 11th and the police had subsequently arrested them.
