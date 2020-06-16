Easter attack update - Saharan Hashim's brother conceals the reason for explosion injuries to National Hospital - A note in Tamil - ‘Further police inquiry is not required' (Video)

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission probing into the Easter Sunday attacks that doctors were suspicious of Saharan Hashim's brother, Rilwan Hashim, when he was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with explosion injuries under a different name on August 27, 2018.

JMO report ignored due to negligence

However, it has been revealed that although the hospital police were informed to obtain a JMO report regarding the matter, it was not carried out due to their negligence.

Colombo Judicial Medical Officer Dr. Ajith Tennakoon gave evidence yesterday (12) before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.



Rilwan Hashim, was admitted with injuries sustained in an explosion on August 27, 2018

He said that Saharan Hashim's brother, Rilwan Hashim, was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with injuries sustained in an explosion on August 27, 2018.



Fake identity

Rilwan Hashim, has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital under the name of M I Shahid and has been admitted by a M I Sadique from the Hingul area in Mawanella.

The Commission inquired as to what were the injuries observed at the admission of the individual.

The JMO said that the admission report to the hospital states that there were wounds on his hands and several fingers had been severed and that the left eye and the left part of the forehead had been injured.

He further stated that the reports state that he had been admitted to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in an accident that occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder.



Doctors who examined his bed report had placed a question mark on every medical report

However, he stated that the doctors who examined his bed report had placed a question mark on every medical report indicating the incident.

The Commission inquired as to whether such injuries could be caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder.

The JMO testified that it was observed that he should have been holding something close to his face with his hands during the explosion.

However, the JMO further pointed out that a gas cylinder explosion can cause more serious injuries.



Accident not an explosion of a gas cylinder as stated, probably explosion of checmical mixing- JMO

The witness further stated that according to his judgement, the accident had not occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder.

The Commission then asked the witness, if so, what kind of explosion it was.

He said that he observed that the injuries were similar to injuries caused to civilians by bomb explosions during the war and that this was not a bomb explosion but according to his opinion a minor explosion during interaction with an explosive or chemicals.

The Commission pointed to a video that had been released to social media prior to last year's attack on Rilwan Hashim and several others in a house in Saindamaru. The scars on Rilwan Hashim's face and fingers were observed.

The Commission questioned whether this person had been referred to a judicial medical doctor.



A note in Tamil - ‘Further police inquiry is not required

Responding to the question, the doctor after inspecting the bed stated that someone had made a note in the bed report in Tamil stating ‘Further police inquiry is not required’.

The signature of Sadique was placed below this statement and therefore the Hospital police may have been of the opinion that a police inquiry was not required.

The JMO further stated that such a note can only be paced by a hospital staff member of a hospital police officer.

After that, the Sub-Inspector Bandula Chandrasiri Nanayakkara, who was the OIC of the Colombo National Hospital police post in 2018, testified before the Commission.

The Commission inquired from the witness, whether any action was taken against M I Sadique who had signed stating the no further police inquiry was required.

The witness answered saying ‘No’.

The Commission inquired when a patient with gunshot injuries is admitted to the accident services and refuses a judicial medical form, whether he is issued a form anyway.

The witness stated that even if such a patient refuses the form, they would take action to issue the form.

The Commission questioned as to why they have acted in two different ways.

The witness reiterated that if it was considered unnecessary, it would not be done.

The Commission inquired as to who instituted such a tradition.

Responding to this, the witness stated that they would only inquire if there were any doubts or suspicions about the incident.