Three teams to inquire regarding the suicide of the person near Independence Square (Video)

Investigations are being conducted by three special police teams to determine how the gun found beside the body near the Independence Square in Colombo, was purchased.

Police said investigations are being carried out based on the serial number of the black pistol.

The person who committed suicide wrote to his brother before he died, saying he bought the pistol.

Who bought it? From whom was it bought? How did he get it?

The police stated that investigations are being conducted into the incident to determine the details.

Meanwhile, Hanwella Police have commenced investigations into the shooting of a three-wheeler driver in the Hanwella-Elamalawala area.

The shooting had been carried out by a motorcyclist yesterday afternoon, but the cause or the suspect is yet to be revealed.

The 34-year-old victim is being treated at the Avissawella hospital.