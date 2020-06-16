Milk powder companies hopeful of price increase - makes a request to CAA

Milk powder companies have made a request to the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) to increase the prices of imported milk powder.
That is to offset the losses due to the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.
However, our news team inquired from the Consumer Affairs Authority.
Chairman of the CAA retired Major General Shantha Dissanayake said that the request made by the milk powder importing companies was not approved.
