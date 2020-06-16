Beijing+closed+for+tourism+due+to+new+wave+of+the+coronavirus

Beijing, the capital city of China, has been shut down for tourism after a number of new coronavirus infections were reported from a wholesale market in Beijing.

Out of the 517 people tested in the wholesale market, 45 have been infected with the virus.

As a result, steps have been taken to stop sports and other activities in the city.

The Coronavirus outbreak began in December last year in Wuhan, China.

It is reported that Chinese authorities are taking protective measures with the reporting of the new infected cases in Beijing since it poses a risk for a second wave of the coronavirus.