Another 291 Sri Lankans who were in the Maldives unable to return to Sri Lanka due to the corona virus restrictions arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport this afternoon (13).

According to the hiru airport correspondent, the group had arrived from Maldives on a UL102 SriLankan Airlines flight at 11.36 pm.

They were referred for a PCR test at the airport and temporary accommodation has been provided in 4 hotels around the airport.