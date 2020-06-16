Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID- 19.
Shahid Afridi took to his official Twitter handle to share the news that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus.
In a tweet Afridi says "I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah"
Previously, Pakistan's former opener Taufeeq Umar had also been tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.
Zafar Sarfaraz, a first-class cricketer from Pakistan, died due to the virus infection.
