සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Government closely monitoring the implementation of concessions granted to individuals who have purchased vehicles under leasing - PMD

Saturday, 13 June 2020 - 17:43

Government+closely+monitoring+the+implementation+of+concessions+granted+to+individuals+who+have+purchased+vehicles+under+leasing++-+PMD

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has ordered Acting Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickremaratne not to accept any complaints from leasing companies for non-payment of loan instalments until the expiration of the six-month grace period.

The statement of the President’s Media Division states that the government is closely monitoring whether the concessions granted to individuals who have purchased vehicles under leasing is being implemented properly.

Yesterday, the President ordered Acting IGP, to take steps to stop the leasing companies from seizing vehicles of persons who fail to pay the loan instalments during the grace period, since it isa breach of the Government order.

Under the package of concessions offered to the public affected with the spread of COVID -19, recovery of leasing installments from three-wheeler owners was suspended for 6 months. It was clearly stated in the Section 2 of the Circular 16/2020 issued on March 23 under the signature of the Secretary to the President.

In this context, seizing of vehicles for not paying the installment is a breach of the Government order. President informed the Police not to allow vehicles to be seized on the ground of non-payment of installments.



One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 21:14

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,916 according to the latest information... Read More

Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
15 June 2020
Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
16 June 2020
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
16 June 2020
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
16 June 2020
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1
16 June 2020
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.