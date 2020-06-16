Government closely monitoring the implementation of concessions granted to individuals who have purchased vehicles under leasing - PMD

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has ordered Acting Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickremaratne not to accept any complaints from leasing companies for non-payment of loan instalments until the expiration of the six-month grace period.

The statement of the President’s Media Division states that the government is closely monitoring whether the concessions granted to individuals who have purchased vehicles under leasing is being implemented properly.

Yesterday, the President ordered Acting IGP, to take steps to stop the leasing companies from seizing vehicles of persons who fail to pay the loan instalments during the grace period, since it isa breach of the Government order.

Under the package of concessions offered to the public affected with the spread of COVID -19, recovery of leasing installments from three-wheeler owners was suspended for 6 months. It was clearly stated in the Section 2 of the Circular 16/2020 issued on March 23 under the signature of the Secretary to the President.

In this context, seizing of vehicles for not paying the installment is a breach of the Government order. President informed the Police not to allow vehicles to be seized on the ground of non-payment of installments.