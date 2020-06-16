Infant's body found buried in a tea estate (Photos & Video)

Norwood police have recovered an infant's body buried inside a tea estate in Norwood.

This was before the Hatton Magistrate and the Judicial Medical Officer at Dickoya Base Hospital.

Norwood police received information that a 26-year-old unmarried woman in a Norwood colony had a baby at her home yesterday and buried the infant in the garden.

According to the police, the mother has been arrested and taken to the Dikoya Base Hospital, and after questioning the father, the whereabouts of the buried infant has been located.

The Hatton District Court has ordered the police to send the body to Dikoya Base Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The mother of the suspect is working abroad and she has been living with her father in the house.

It is reported that she also has a 4-year-old boy.

The suspect's father has also been taken into custody.

The police have stated that the 4 year old child will be handed over to the relatives or will be kept under the custody of the probation office.