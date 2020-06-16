Fire in Bandarawela forest reserve - over 50 acres destroyed - fire not controlled still

A fire broke out in the Dova section of the Bandarawela - Ettalapitiya forest reserve this morning.



According to our correspondent, the 50-acre Phineas and Turpentine plantation has been destroyed and the fire is still not under control due to wind and dry weather conditions.



Diyatalawa Air Force Base, Badulla Army Camp and Bandarawela Municipal Fire Brigade are working together to control the fire which has spread towards a slope area.