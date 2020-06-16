15+hour+Water+cut+to+several+parts+of+Colombo+tomorrow+from+9.00am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to several parts of Colombo will be suspended tomorrow, Sunday 14 June.



The 15 hour water cut will be imposed in Colombo 02, 03, 07, 08 and 10 from 9.00 am to 12.00 midnight.



In addition, the Water Board stated that the Colombo Fort area will be supplied water under low pressure conditions.