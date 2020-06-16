Three+suspects+nabbed+with+cannabis+and+narcotics

Bogawantalawa Police have arrested a suspect with 2 kilograms of narcotic drugs called NC mixed with tobacco, which is banned for sale.



The raid was carried out on information that the drugs had been brought from Colombo and had been hidden in a shop.



Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by the Yakkala area in Navagamuwa, for transporting a kilo of cannabis and 161g of ice on a motorcycle .



The suspects are residents of Kaduwela and Malabe, aged 21 and 32 years.



They were produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court and remanded till 25th of this month.