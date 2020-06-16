World's Second Largest Cargo Aircraft lands at Mattala (Video)

The Antonov AH 124-100, the world's second largest cargo carrier, has landed at Mattala International Airport.



It arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa, and landed at about 10.35 last night.



The flight is scheduled to leave for Thailand on the 16 at 1.30 pm.



According to our correspondent, a small aircraft FXT 712 carrying three Marine Engineers from Azerbaijan has also landed at Mattala.



Several engineers had come to repair a ship which had suffered a technical failure at the Hambantota port.



All those who arrived on both the flights were subjected to PCR inspections at the airport.



