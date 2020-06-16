Awareness on wild life and protection - Advice to refrain from using snares to protect wild life

The Department of Wildlife has commenced a program to protect leopards in the tea estates around the Sripada Reserve.

It was at the Nallathanniya - Laxapana Tea Factory.

The assistance of the plantation management was sought to remove the traps that have already been set up for hunting in the tea plantations by some plantation workers.

One of the purposes was to educate workers through the plantation administration to refrain from using illegal methods to hunt wild animals that roam the tea estates.

Sri Lanka's endangered species have lost their lives in the recent past due to the traps set for hunting in the tea plantations.

The most recent incident was the death of a black pnather.