Mock elections conducted successfully (Video)

The Election Commission has conducted a number of mock elections today (13). These were used study the process of conducting the election according to health recommendations.

These mock elections were held covering the districts of Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Hambantota, Batticaloa, Matara, Ampara, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Gampaha.

Chairperson of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya also participated in the observation of the mock election held at St. Sebastian's College, Negombo.

Prior to the commencement of the election, the polling station was completely disinfected. Around 200 people had gathered to vote.

Meanwhile, several mock elections will be held in Jaffna, Badulla, Puttalam, Kalutara and Colombo districts tomorrow (14).

It is mandatory for all voters to wear a face mask when coming to the polling stations and maintain a distance of one meter between each other. However, it has been observed that washing of hands before the election would not be practical since the ballot paper can be wet.

Therefore, attention has been drawn to using hand sanitizers.

However, hand washing facilities will also be provided at polling stations.

It has also been suggested to use a substitute such as cotton buds or plastic matchsticks to paint the mark of election ink over one of the fingers.

However, the final decision on this process will be taken by the Election Commission.