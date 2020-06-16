Two senior brigadiers promoted to the rank of Major General (photo)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the recommendations of the Commander of the Army promoted Brigadier D.G.S Senarathyapa, who is currently serving as the General Officer Commanding of the 57 Division, together with Directorate of Overseas Operations Brigadier Sanjaya Wanasinghe to the rank of Major General, effective from 2 June 2020 retrospectively.Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army in his capacity as the Colonel of the Regiment, Gajaba Regiment (GR) and Colonel of the Regiment, Special Forces (SF), pinned epaulettes and insignia on the just-promoted Major General Sujeewa Senarathyapa during his first courtesy call on Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva on Saturday (13) at the Army HQ and presented him with the symbolic sword that represents power and authority.After congratulating him on his promotion and extending best wishes, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva pinned insignia on him and reminded him of the importance of being an exemplary Officer of high calibre in order for other budding Officers to follow his initiatives and footpaths. He also told him the significance associated with the elevation to the rank of a two-star General in the organization and how such promotion would augur well in the command and administration. Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said,"Your committed dedication with high moral grounds will continue to keep the GR, the SF as well as the Army flags flying high,"