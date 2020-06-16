Funeral of the deceased at Independence Square (Video)

The funeral of Rajiv Prakash Jayaweera who was found dead with gunshot injuries near independence square, was held today at the Borella general cemetery.

However, three special police teams are conducting further investigations into the pistol that was used in the suicide.

The body of 64-year-old Rajiv Prakash Jayaweera was found yesterday (12) morning near the Independence Square.

An autopsy conducted yesterday afternoon revealed that the death was due to head injuries.

Accordingly, the police suspected that he had committed suicide.

His body was placed at a private funeral parlour and the funeral took place at the Borella cemetery this afternoon.

The deceased, Rajiv Prakash Jayaweera, was an employee of Sri Lankan Airlines.

A small pistol was found near his body and in his letter written to his brother before he died, he had stated that he had purchased a pistol.

In that letter he had stated that Rs.151,500 had been spent for this purpose.

However, the police stated that the letter did not contain any clue as to how he received the pistol.

Further investigations by the police have revealed that it was a .22 firearm.

Three special police teams are conducting further investigations through the serial number of the firearm.

On inquiry it was revealed that this type of firearm is used for target shooting practises and for sports purposes.

If anyone who is not from the security sector is in possession of a firearm, a license is required.

The Police Spokesperson said that such licenses are not required for .22 weapons.

However, further investigations are to be carried out based on the findings of the Government Analyst's report on the firearm.