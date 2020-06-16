Weather Update - 14 June - Showers in several areas

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that showers will occur at several places in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island on 14 June 2020

Condition of Rain:Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.Winds:Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (35-45) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (55-65) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and sea areasextending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.State of Sea:The deep and shallow sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.