Four (04) COVID-19 cases yesterday – all patients reported from Bandaranayake Mawatha discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,884 as 4 more cases were reported yesterday.

3 were returnees from India and Qatar while 1 was a Naval Officer.

1,252 persons have completely recovered so far and 621 continue to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, all 97 persons at Bandaranayaka Mawatha who had contracted COVID-19 have been discharged after having completely recovered.

Total confirmed cases – 1,884

Recovered and discharged – 1,252

Patients under medical care – 621

New Cases for the day – 04*

Observation in Hospitals – 63

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 84,802





Globally there have been 7,859,593 cases and 432,168 deaths due to COVID-19.

Russia meanwhile more than doubled its official number of coronavirus deaths for April to 2,712 after changing how it classifies fatalities.

They now also include deaths where the victim tested positive for the virus but it was not the main cause of death.