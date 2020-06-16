Cannot charge Semi Luxury fares from normal bus passengers - Minister

Minister of Passenger Transport Mahinda Amaraweera says that approval cannot be granted to charge semi luxury bus fares from passengers of normal buses.
The Minister expressed these views in response to a request by private bus unions.
Sunday, 14 June 2020 - 8:58
