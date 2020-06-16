Water+cut+to+several+areas+in+Colombo+from+9.00am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply to several parts of Colombo will be suspended today, Sunday 14 June.



The 15 hour water cut will be imposed in Colombo 02, 03, 07, 08 and 10 from 9.00 am to 12.00 midnight.



In addition, the Water Board stated that the Colombo Fort area will be supplied water under low pressure conditions.



The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply will be disrupted due to improvements carried out pertaining to the Colombo City Development Project.



Meanwhile, the water supply to Bandagiriya, Thammennawa, West and East Yahangala, Julgamuwa and Pallemalelawa will be suspended for 24 hours from 8.00am tomorrow due to essential maintenance work on the Hambantota water supply system.