Fire breaks out at Poonagala mountain reserve (Video)

More than 50 acres have been destroyed by a fire in the Poonagala mountain reserve.
Our correspondent said that the fire which broke out in the lower part of the mountain reserve yesterday afternoon has spread rapidly with prevailing winds.
It is reported that the fire is spreading throughout several areas this morning.
Residents in the area point out that many of the old trees and animals in the forest reserve have been destroyed as a result.
Our correspondent said that the fire which broke out in the lower part of the mountain reserve yesterday afternoon has spread rapidly with prevailing winds.
It is reported that the fire is spreading throughout several areas this morning.
Residents in the area point out that many of the old trees and animals in the forest reserve have been destroyed as a result.