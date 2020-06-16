Suspect arrested with two kilos of narcotics mixed with tobacco (Video)

Police have arrested a suspect with two kilos of narcotic drugs called 'NC' which is not permitted for sale in the country.

The raid was carried out on information that the drug had been hidden in a shop in Bogawantalawa.

It has been revealed that the drugs imported from India have been brought from Colombo for sale to the estate workers and youth.

The Narcotics mixed with tobacco were stacked in 10g sachets in 204 small cans and were sold in the estate for high prices.

The consignment has not been valued at present while the suspects are to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate's Court.