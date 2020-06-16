Fuel truck explodes in China - 10 people dead 117 injured (Video)

Ten people were killed when a fuel truck exploded near the city of Wenling, in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Several houses and factory buildings were damaged in the accident, which left 117 people injured.
In China, more than 58,000 people have died in road accidents since 2015.
About 90 percent of these accidents are caused by violations of road rules.
