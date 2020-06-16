The+constable+of+the+Intelligence+Service+who+prevented+the+robbery+of+the+National+Hospital+has+died+in+an+accident

A police constable attached to the State Intelligence Service who assisted in the arrest of a suspect in a recent Rs 7.9 million robbery at the Colombo National Hospital and prevented the escape has died in an accident.



He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital after he was seriously injured in an accident near the Sambuddhatva Jayanthi Mandiraya in Colombo on the 11th of June.



The Western Province Senior DIG's Office said that the constable has died this morning.



The 22 year old Sithum Alahapperuma was a resident of Polonnaruwa.