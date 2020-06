An area of the Chinese capital Beijing has been put under strict lockdown measures after the city's first coronavirus cases in more than 50 days.

The outbreak has been linked to the city's largest wholesale market.

A total of 45 people out of 517 tested at the Xinfadi market tested positive for Covid-19. None were displaying symptoms.

Lockdowns have been imposed in 11 nearby neighbourhoods, while 10,000 market staff will be tested.