Steps+to+increase+the+minimum+labour+age+to+16+years

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena says that the minimum age of a worker in Sri Lanka will be increased to 16 years.

He was speaking at a function at the Department of Labour to mark the International Child Labour Day.

The Minister pointed out that in terms of the Employment of Women, Youth and Children Act, a child is defined as a person below 14 years of age.

He pointed out that it is wrong to use children under 14 years of age for labour.

However, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena stated that this age limit will be increased to 16 years.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka has ratified the International Labour Organization's Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention and therefore in the process of eliminating child labour by 2022.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena further stated that it is the responsibility of the country to eliminate child labour and to create the right attitude, including education and skills for children at the appropriate age.