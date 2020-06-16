සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ballot papers for Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa handed over. 17.5 million ballot papers in print. Mock Elections completed in 6 districts (video)

Sunday, 14 June 2020 - 17:30

Ballot papers in 10 districts have already been printed in connection with the general election scheduled for August 5.

About 17.5 million ballot papers are to be printed in relation to the forthcoming general election.

The Government Printer Mrs. Gangani Liyanage said that the ballot papers have been printed in 10 districts.

This was for Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Matale, Jaffna, Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle, Matara and Badulla districts.

She further stated that the ballot papers for Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa were handed over to the Election Commission yesterday.

Ballot papers for the Matale District will be handed over to the Election Commission today.

Meanwhile, mock elections are being held in several areas today to educate the public on how to vote under health guidelines in relation to the upcoming general election.

Mock elections were held yesterday in Jaffna, Badulla, Puttalam, Ampara, Nuwara Eliya and Kalutara districts.

These programs are being held with the participation of Deputy Assistant Election Commissioners, District Election Commission Officials and District Returning Officers in charge of the respective districts.

Also, the Election Commission is due to convene political party representatives and election monitoring bodies next week to discuss the upcoming general election.

A top official of the commission said that a decision has not yet been made regarding the date of the meeting.



