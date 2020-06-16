Two+coronavirus+patients+in+the+ICU

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Sri Lanka is 1,884 while 1,252 have recovered completely and have been discharged from hospitals.



There are 621 coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals under medical supervision.



120 patients are receiving treatment at the IDH hospital.



Speaking to the Hiru news team, Specialist Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama of the IDH Hospital stated that two females who had returned to the country from overseas are receiving treatment at the ICU.