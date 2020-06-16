A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a 27-year-old black man, was shot by a while officer while fleeing during a struggle at a Wendy's drive-thru late Friday. The man had been asleep in his car at the drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around the car according to foreign media reports.

He was identified as Rayshard Brooks.

The police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has been terminated and a second Atlanta police officer involved in the case has been placed on administrative duty.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, stepped down with the killing of Rayshard Brooks.

This incident has sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after the worldwide demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had simmered down