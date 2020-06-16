Special+operation+to+prevent+illegal+election+propaganda

Police have taken special measures to prevent illegal election propaganda activities in relation to the forthcoming general election.

Accordingly, the Police Media Division stated that a special operation will be launched today to look into the display of leaflets, handbills, posters, drawings, photographs, numbers and flags of candidates.

This operation is being carried out on the directive of the Acting Inspector General of Police.

The aim of the project is to remove all illegal election propaganda displayed on vehicles including busses, three-wheelers and other vehicles by instilling roadblocks, mobile tours and motorcycle tours.

The police media division further stated that if a candidate's photograph, number, poster or a sign is displayed on the vehicles, the legal action will be taken in accordance with the motor vehicle act in addition to the election act.