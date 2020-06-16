60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack

At least 20 soldiers and 40 civilians have been killed in twin attacks by the Boko Haram Islamist militant group in Borno State, Nigeria.



The attack came just days after 81 people were killed in an armed attack on another nearby village of Gubio.



The center of international NGOs in Nigeria is also located in Monguno area which was attacked yesterday.



Armed militants also attacked a UN humanitarian hub with rocket launchers, reportedly accusing them of being "non-believers" according to foreign meida reports.



After the attack, the Boko Haram militia warned its people not to work with NGOs or the military.