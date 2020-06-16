Boat topples with six children on board, an 8-year-old boy dies - 5 saved by local residents (Video)

An 8-year-old boy drowned in the Uva Nawagiriya lake yesterday.

The accident occurred when a boat toppled along with six other children.

Six children who had gone for a bath with their parents in the Uhana Nawagiriyawa tank in Ampara had taken a boat ride with the owner of the boat.

The boat had toppled after it lost balance due to the weight slanting to one side.

Five children were safely brought to the shore with the help of local residents.

However, they were unable to save their 8-year-old child.

The magisterial inquiry into the incident is scheduled to be held today.