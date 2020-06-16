Restrictions+on+the+number+of+vehicles+that+can+be+accessed+in+national+parks

The Department of Wildlife Conservation states that travelers, tour guides and safari jeep drivers must adhere to the government-approved guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus.

The department has also decided to limit the number of vehicles allowed to enter the national parks.

The Wildlife Conservation Department has taken measures to restart the tourist services provided by the Department of Wildlife Conservation on Monday.

The maximum number of vehicles that can enter the national parks in Yala and Udawalawa will be limited to 150 per day

The maximum number per day will be limited to, 50 vehicles to Minneriya, Kaudulla and Wasgamuwa National Parks, 80 vehicles to Wilpattu National Park, 50 tourist groups to Horton Plains National Park and 50 Boats to the Pigeon Island National Park.