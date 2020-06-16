Three+wheeler+unions+urge+three+wheel+drivers+to+stop+work+for+an+hour+in+honour+of+Sunil+Jayawardenaof+

The All Island Three-Wheeler Owners and Drivers Union has requested the three-wheeler drivers to leave from their duties for one hour today since the funeral of the slain Chairperson of the Lanka Self-Employed Professionals’ National Three-Wheeler Federation, Sunil Jayawardena, is being held.

Accordingly, the trade union propaganda secretary Kapila Galapitage requested them to pay their respects to him for an hour from 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm today.

The funeral of Sunil Jayawardena will be held at Kesbewa General Cemetery this afternoon.