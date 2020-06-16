Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Yousuf Raza Gilani, infected with coronavirus

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has been infected with the coronavirus, according to foreign media reports.

The 67-year-old former prime minister has been tested for the Coronavirus after attending a corruption inquiry at the Pakistan National Accountability Bureau.

The head of the Pakistan Muslim League, Shebaz Sharif, who had been tested by the Bureau, was also infected with the coronavirus.

Qasim Gilani, the son of former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani who was infected with the coronavirus, posted on Twitter that Prime Minister Imran Khan's corruption bureau had endangered his father.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases per day at 6,825 yesterday, and the total number of infected people in the country is now 139,230. Pakistan has reported 2632 coronavirus deaths.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi was also diagnosed with the coronavirus infection recently.