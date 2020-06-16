Increase in ordinary bus fares if passengers are taken only for the number of seats (Video)

Since there is a financial loss in transporting passengers limited to the number of seats in ordinary buses following the quarantine rules, the bus unions request the government to provide them an opportunity to charge the same fare for ordinary busses equal to the semi-luxury buses.

However, the minister in charge said that the semi luxury bus fare cannot be charged for the normal buses.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (14), Chairman of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne stated that if the ordinary passenger buses are only transporting passengers according to the number of seats, without a cancellation of the semi luxury bus service, there is provision in the law for normal buses to charge the fare of semi luxury buses.

He said that if this system is not abolished, bus owners are likely to charge the fare of semi luxury buses for ordinary buses from the beginning of next month.