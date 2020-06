A ceremony was held in Bogawantalawa this afternoon to honor the late Sunil Jayawardena, Chairperson the Lanka Self-Employed Professionals’ National Three-Wheeler Federation.

The ‘Bogo Three-Wheeler Association’ of Bridewell Road in Bogawantalawa paid tribute today (14) to Sunil Jayawardene, with two minutes silence in front of their three wheels followed by withdrawing from their three-wheel operation for 30 minutes.