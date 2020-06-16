The+minimum+Age+for+Employment+in+Sri+Lanka+increased+to+16+years

Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations states that steps will be taken to increase the minimum labour age from 14 to 16 years as per the Cabinet decision.

The International Child Labor Day was held on the 12th.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka has ratified the International Labour Organization's Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention and therefore in the process of eliminating child labour by 2022.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena further stated that it is the responsibility of the country to eliminate child labour and to create the right attitude, including education and skills for children at the appropriate age.