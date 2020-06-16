34 year old Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai residence - Police suspect suicide

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence according to foreign media reports.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh.That was by leaving a special note on his official Twitter account.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated in a special note that he is deeply saddened by the bright young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's departure."A bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and leaves behind severable memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.According to Indian media reports, 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Mumbai.Meanwhile, his former manager Disha Salian had also committed suicide a few days ago.Sushant Singh Rajput was best-known for his work in the TV show Pavitra Rishta and for starring in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and Chhichhore.According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's new film Dil Bechara, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, was meant to be released in May but was postponed because of the lockdown against the COVD-19 pandemic.