Three+arrested+for+destroying+Balangoda+forest+reserve

Two persons who had illegally entered the Balangoda Mahthanne forest reserve and had cleared the area as well as a person who set fire to the forest reserve have been arrested.

The three suspects were residents of Imbulpe.

The Balangoda Range Forest Officer states that valuable native trees planted in the reserve have been destroyed and pepper have been planted after demarking the area by planting barbed wire fences.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate's Court on the 19.