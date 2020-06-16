Final rites of Sunil Jayawardena performed today - three wheels stop for an hour (Video)

The final rites of Sunil Jayawardena were performed at the Kesbewa general cemetery this afternoon.

He was a leader of three wheeler drivers unions and was assaulted to death on the 10th of this month.

Three wheeler drivers refrained from providing their services for a period of one hour from 3.00 pm to 4.00pm as per a request made by unions, as a mark of respect to their deceased leader.

Meanwhile, three wheeler drivers in several areas including Puttlam engaged in a silent protest against the death of Sunil Jayawardena.