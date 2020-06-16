Was Sithum who caught the robbery at the National Hospital, knocked down by a relative of a politician? (Video)

The police says that arrangements were made to gift 500,000 rupees to the SIS constable who prevented the recent 7.9 Million Rupee robbery at the Colombo National Hospital and passed away this morning.

Therefore, the police headquarters stated that the money will be gifted to a family member owing to his death.

The 22 year old SIS constable Sithum Duleeka Yomal Alahapperuma was a resident of the Nelum wewa area in Polonnaruwa.

He met with an accident on the 11th of this month in Thummulla while travelling in a motorbike along with another police officer after completing his work shift.

While the duo who sustained injuries were admitted to the Colombo national hospital, Sithum who suffered serious injuries was admitted to the ICU.

He passed away around 5.00 am this morning.

A 24 year old law student who was under the influence of alcohol had driven the Defender which caused the accident.

The suspect, who was arrested in connection with the accident, was further remanded until tomorrow after he was produced before the Hulftsdorp magistrate.





