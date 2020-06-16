35 covid-19 patients recovered - 5 new patients reported

According to the epidemiology unit 5 covid-19 patients have been reported so far today increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 1889.

According to the government information department all new cases are members of the navy.

35 individuals were discharged today increasing the total number of recovered to 1287.

Accordingly 591 patients remain under medical treatment.

Meanwhile the public health inspector’s association warns that the public is not following laid down health procedures such as social distancing and wearing facemasks, and this could result in an increased spread of covid-19.