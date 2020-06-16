සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Discussion on dates for A/L examinations (Video)

Monday, 15 June 2020 - 9:58

Discussion+on+dates+for+A%2FL+examinations+%28Video%29

Secretary to the Ministry of Education N H M Chitrananda, states that they are reconsidering the dates for the A/L examinations.

When inquired by the Hiru news team, he said that a discussion has been launched based on the requests made by students, trade unions and tuition teachers.

Education Minister Dullas Alahapperuma stated at a media briefing recently that the GCE Advanced Level Examination which was due to be held in August will be postponed until the 7th of September.

However, speaking at a public rally in Akuressa yesterday, the minister said that attention has been given to reconsidering the date on which the A / L examination will be held.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission stated that only the Faculty of Medicine will be opened for the final year examinations today.



One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 21:14

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,916 according to the latest information... Read More

Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
15 June 2020
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
16 June 2020
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
16 June 2020
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
16 June 2020
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1
16 June 2020
International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
