Discussion on dates for A/L examinations (Video)

Secretary to the Ministry of Education N H M Chitrananda, states that they are reconsidering the dates for the A/L examinations.

When inquired by the Hiru news team, he said that a discussion has been launched based on the requests made by students, trade unions and tuition teachers.

Education Minister Dullas Alahapperuma stated at a media briefing recently that the GCE Advanced Level Examination which was due to be held in August will be postponed until the 7th of September.

However, speaking at a public rally in Akuressa yesterday, the minister said that attention has been given to reconsidering the date on which the A / L examination will be held.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission stated that only the Faculty of Medicine will be opened for the final year examinations today.