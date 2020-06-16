252+civilians+who+have+completed+quarantine+are+due+to+return+home+today

A total of 252 civilians who have completed the quarantine are due to return home today.
Military Spokesperson Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe stated that a group are leaving the Poonani, Ampara and Pelwehera quarantine centers.
A further 4,387 persons are being quarantined in 43 quarantine centers run by the armed forces.
