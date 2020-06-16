902+arrested+during+raids+conducted+in+the+Western+Province+

A total of 902 persons have been arrested during a special operation carried out in the Western Province.

The Senior DIG's office in charge of the Western Province stated that the suspects have been arrested in connection with various drug offenses and those hiding after being issued warrants for various crimes during a 24 hour operation from 6.00am yesterday.

Among them, 387 have been arrested for possessing heroin.

In addition, 515 on warrants for various offenses have also been arrested during the raid.