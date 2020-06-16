France+relaxes+restrictions+

France has taken steps to relax the country's restrictions imposed with the spread of the coronavirus.

Accordingly, the government has decided to open all restaurants and tourism related establishments in the country.

France has also opened up borders to European countries, and has allowed people to visit their parents in elders’ homes.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said his government was able to successfully cope with the coronavirus.

There are 157,220 coronavirus infections in France and 29,407 deaths were reported.